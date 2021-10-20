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FDA Admits That The Pfizer Vaccine Kills More People Than It Saves!
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212 views • October 20, 2021
Something to think about regarding how much 'they' know about what's being mandated upon us.
From a post by 'Stranger Than Fiction News'
https://rumble.com/c/c-360794
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NOTE: There is no connection between Stranger Than Fiction News and this channel.
From a post by 'Stranger Than Fiction News'
https://rumble.com/c/c-360794
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Stranger Than Fiction News and this channel.
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