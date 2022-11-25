Create New Account
Blessing in Disguise: Canadian Freedom Trucker Convoy DOX List a GOOD thing
Published Friday |

In February of 2022, the psychotic sociopathic narcissists attempted to silence freedom lovers by widely distributing a "freedom convoy" list through GiveSendGO. This list contained the names, e-mail addresses and donation amounts of people who contributed to the Canadian Trucker convoy. The media outlets, owned by postmedia, in turn owned by asset management groups like Chatham Asset Management, attempted to publicly shame, threaten, and encourage violence against individuals who contributed. They failed miserably. People still continued to speak out, and many people have strengthened their resolve to vanquish this sick evil forever.


Watch this video fully to learn how you can get access to this list, and use it for good purposes.


Go to https://truthsearchengine.com/ and sign up for our newsletter to get effective solutions on how to fight this evil, and stay in touch.

