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Wall to Wall: Mitch Roschelle on Possible Stimulus Deal
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11 views • October 25, 2020
It is looking less likely we will have a stimulus agreement ahead of the election despite a thaw in negotiations. On Wall to Wall, Greta spoke with Mitch Rochelle, a founding partner at Macro Trends Advisors, to discuss what a possible deal would include.
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