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BREAKING!!! VERDICT & SENTENCE - BIG PHARMA, GOV & CHURCH LEADERS- CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!
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353 views • January 16, 2022
ICLCJ Verdict and Sentence
Global Breaking News, January 15, 2022 (GMT)
This groundbreaking announcement announces the conviction of those involved in global genocide. It gives every man and woman on the planet the authority to seize and destroy any and all Covid-19 paraphenalia. At the same time, we can arrest anyone who is named in the verdict for crimes against Humanity.
Big pharma, government, church leaders face arrest as Court
convicts them of Genocide, prohibits injections!!
SOURCE- https://commonlaw.earth/iclcj-verdict-and-sentence/?fbclid=IwAR004Sz3n1dFmdq8_YOAi15PlJchdhjyhkSflKI-2Qjqvg6rocc8fo8KCWM
Global Breaking News, January 15, 2022 (GMT)
This groundbreaking announcement announces the conviction of those involved in global genocide. It gives every man and woman on the planet the authority to seize and destroy any and all Covid-19 paraphenalia. At the same time, we can arrest anyone who is named in the verdict for crimes against Humanity.
Big pharma, government, church leaders face arrest as Court
convicts them of Genocide, prohibits injections!!
SOURCE- https://commonlaw.earth/iclcj-verdict-and-sentence/?fbclid=IwAR004Sz3n1dFmdq8_YOAi15PlJchdhjyhkSflKI-2Qjqvg6rocc8fo8KCWM
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