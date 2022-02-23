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No More Distractions
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181 views • February 23, 2022
Great Awakening
* The ruling class distracted us with shiny objects while dividing us with hoaxes.
* Who cares if someone’s feelings are hurt when millions of us — especially children — are getting hurt physically, financially and psychologically?
* [Bidan] got rich in Ukraine. Are Americans getting rich?
* Big Tech and Big Pharma got rich during the lockdowns. Did you?
* This woke political garbage is over.
* People are shooting at us in the cities.
* Why are so many ‘smart’ people so stupid?
Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 February 2022
* The ruling class distracted us with shiny objects while dividing us with hoaxes.
* Who cares if someone’s feelings are hurt when millions of us — especially children — are getting hurt physically, financially and psychologically?
* [Bidan] got rich in Ukraine. Are Americans getting rich?
* Big Tech and Big Pharma got rich during the lockdowns. Did you?
* This woke political garbage is over.
* People are shooting at us in the cities.
* Why are so many ‘smart’ people so stupid?
Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 February 2022
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