The Rivers - Always Get By

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Re-edited Music Video in 1080p HD.
This is an acoustic song with added bass, drums, piano and strings. I produced it using online keyboard and samples. The video is edited from the film The Green Promise (1949) starring Natalie Wood and is in the public domain. I re-edited the music video in July 2025.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Green_Promise
My other songs / videos are here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham
Produced by Steven Broome
Music Video by Steven Broome