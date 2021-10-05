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The great deception ( it was foretold a deception was coming)
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325 views • October 05, 2021
Hi in this video I have a teaching about the jab and how they are deceiving you to take this poison ( this video was intended for YouTube but due to YouTube 3 strikes I can’t upload videos longer than just over 5 minutes so thought I’d put it here and do a 2 parter on YouTube) ( hence the angle)God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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