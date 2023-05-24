Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Admits NASA Never Went To The Moon

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Buzz must have escaped his handler this day.....Buzz Aldrin Admits To A 8 Year Old Girl That NASA Never Went To The Moon!
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rr_PAL8iwM
Civil Shepherd