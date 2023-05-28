Create New Account
Qué podemos hacer nosotros ante la agenda 2030 (Francesc Colet)
Edición de los últimos 12 minutos con las diapositivas de la conferencia que Francesc Colet, con el título “Los motivos de la 2030”, realizó en Plural-21 el 12 de Enero del 2023.
Parte final de la conferencia: ¿Qué podemos hacer nosotros ante la agenda 2030?


Francesc Colet, activista. Investigador. Grafólogo. Coordinador de Soberanía y Salud en el Grupo de Terrassa. Ha trabajado 25 años en Marketing, Publicidad y Eventos Médicos en la Industria Farmacéutica. Organizador del 1er Congreso Nacional de Estelas Químicas, Medioambiente y Salud, en Barcelona (2016).

eliteagenda 2030libertadgobierno mundialautogestionpodersoberania y saludplural-21controladoresfrancesc colet

