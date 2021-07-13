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DEMOCRATS SIDE WITH BRUTAL COMMUNIST REGIME IN CUBA
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92 views • July 13, 2021
Just seeing the state of Cuba before Castro comuunists reign is enough to prove to you how much Cuba has failed under such rule.
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