RFK Jr. - Up to 500,000 Americans Were Killed by Merck's Headache Pill

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Robert F. Kennedy, Jr: "Most people who took that drug, if they knew that it could kill them, would have said,' You know what. I think I'll take an aspirin.'"
Full Interview: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/the-clarity-of-corruption-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-video-interview/ref/8/
Maria Zeee: https://zeeemedia.com/