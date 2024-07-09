Pilot Testifies Bill Gates Spraying 'Air Vax' mRNA on Humanity via Chemtrails

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043





- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/





- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet





Bill Gates is spraying airborne mRNA on dense urban populations and rural areas with low vaccine uptake according to a commercial airlines pilot who has come forward to blow the whistle on chemtrails operations in North America and Europe.





As the globalist elite find it harder to convince humanity to submit to Covid mRNA shots and endless boosters, they are having to find deceitful new ways to force their mRNA on us.





According to pilots familiar with the scheme, the new airborne mRNA, known as Air Vax, is designed to deliver the vaccine right into people’s lungs, bypassing the need for injections – and the need for consent.





The Peoples Voice





https://old.bitchute.com/video/gCDhEZlf9vCV/