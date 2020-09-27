Interlude No. 3: Clive de Carle, AV10: Global Health Conspiracy.

Alternative Health Expert Clive de Carle's lecture at the Alternative View 10 Conference.



This man's advice helped me to recover from Ankylosing Spondylitis, which (NHS) doctors had previously, for many years, informed me was incurable. I no longer have to take their poisonous pain killer drugs, and i'm no longer in agony.



In my opinion, his information is well worth your attention.



You can see more of his videos on his youtube channel, or visit his website at www.clivedecarle.com.

The 'Health Revolution' videos are interviews with alternative health experts from all over the world giving out information and advice on a wide range of alternative and previously suppressed healing modalities and cures.



Thanks be to Almighty Elohim, there are no diseases which cannot be cured.



You can see many more interesting lectures on a variety of different topics on the Alternative View youtube channel.