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Interlude No. 3: Clive de Carle, AV10: Global Health Conspiracy.
In The Field of Zoan
In The Field of Zoan
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68 views • September 27, 2020
Alternative Health Expert Clive de Carle's lecture at the Alternative View 10 Conference.

This man's advice helped me to recover from Ankylosing Spondylitis, which (NHS) doctors had previously, for many years, informed me was incurable. I no longer have to take their poisonous pain killer drugs, and i'm no longer in agony.

In my opinion, his information is well worth your attention.

You can see more of his videos on his youtube channel, or visit his website at www.clivedecarle.com.
The 'Health Revolution' videos are interviews with alternative health experts from all over the world giving out information and advice on a wide range of alternative and previously suppressed healing modalities and cures.

Thanks be to Almighty Elohim, there are no diseases which cannot be cured.

You can see many more interesting lectures on a variety of different topics on the Alternative View youtube channel.
Keywords
vaccinesautismdetoxificationantibioticsnutrient deficiencymsmdentistryvitamin carthritisalzheimers diseasealternative healthroot canalscharcoallugols iodineborondr brownsteinankylosing spondylitisenergy medecinefulvic minerals
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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