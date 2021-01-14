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Biden pick to head DOJ Civil Rights Division wrote Blacks had 'superior physical and mental abilities'
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70 views • January 14, 2021
FOX News - 11 Jan 2021
Joe Biden's pick to run the Justice Department's enormously powerful Civil Rights Division is a woman called Kristen Clarke. Clarke says her job is simple: End hate. But like so many in her world, Clarke is actually an enthusiastic purveyor of what she claims to fight.
A new investigation by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" has uncovered shocking statements that Clarke made while attending Harvard as an undergraduate.
Joe Biden's pick to run the Justice Department's enormously powerful Civil Rights Division is a woman called Kristen Clarke. Clarke says her job is simple: End hate. But like so many in her world, Clarke is actually an enthusiastic purveyor of what she claims to fight.
A new investigation by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" has uncovered shocking statements that Clarke made while attending Harvard as an undergraduate.
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