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Sage of Quay® - Pete Tompkins (PTPop) - New Documentary - Disconnected: Voices from the Call Center
Sage of Quay®
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Mike and Pete discussed Pete's documentary "Disconnected Voices from the Call Center," which explores the harsh realities of working in call centers. Pete shared his personal experience working in call centers starting in the 1980s, describing the intense metrics and pressure that led to high attrition rates and severe mental stress on employees. They discussed how call centers evolved from relatively humane environments to modern "sweatshops" with strict monitoring and performance requirements. The conversation also covered how AI is increasingly being used to replace human call center workers, the decline of the music industry due to streaming and AI-generated content, and Pete's upcoming distribution of his documentary through Film Hub.


Pete's Link:

* Website: https://www.skatingbearstudios.com/

* YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Ptpop

* Road To Forgiveness: https://youtu.be/6GczCpfecuE?si=xP1kSlSUolXW4Beh

* The Artist - A Documentary: https://youtu.be/S21PMdHA-HY?si=Vfz0UoVOyp7Jr137

* Peter's music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/peter-tompkins/782155925


Please support Sage of Quay® Radio:

* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/

* Sage of Quay blog (Blogspot): https://sageofquaydispatch.blogspot.com/

* Sage of Quay blog (Substack): https://sageofquay.substack.com/

* Mike's music: http://laboroflovemusic.com/


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Sage of Quay® is a TRADEMARK. All Sage of Quay® Radio Hour shows and interviews are COPYRIGHTED. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.


The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host, Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.


All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast, the show notes or description box.


Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty-free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner, please contact us at [email protected].

Keywords
stressjobsmental healthcall centerssweat shopscorporate employment
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