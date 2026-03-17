Sage of Quay® - Pete Tompkins (PTPop) - New Documentary - Disconnected: Voices from the Call Center

Mike and Pete discussed Pete's documentary "Disconnected Voices from the Call Center," which explores the harsh realities of working in call centers. Pete shared his personal experience working in call centers starting in the 1980s, describing the intense metrics and pressure that led to high attrition rates and severe mental stress on employees. They discussed how call centers evolved from relatively humane environments to modern "sweatshops" with strict monitoring and performance requirements. The conversation also covered how AI is increasingly being used to replace human call center workers, the decline of the music industry due to streaming and AI-generated content, and Pete's upcoming distribution of his documentary through Film Hub.





Pete's Link:

* Website: https://www.skatingbearstudios.com/

* YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Ptpop

* Road To Forgiveness: https://youtu.be/6GczCpfecuE?si=xP1kSlSUolXW4Beh

* The Artist - A Documentary: https://youtu.be/S21PMdHA-HY?si=Vfz0UoVOyp7Jr137

* Peter's music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/peter-tompkins/782155925





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