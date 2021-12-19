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Why the Masks? Kids Are Not Transmitting COVID. It's Not Killing Them. Masks Don't Stop Transmission Instead Cause Kids Both Physical and Psychological Harm
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61 views • December 19, 2021
School mask mandates and the outdoor masking of children in particular not only do not help, but are harming your children physically, emotionally and psychologically. The data and research, as the doctors and experts in this video discuss, tells us that masks don't work and that the children's and adolescent groups are harmed rather then helped by them. This video discusses why with the reasons from the research and empirical results in the real world. If you are putting masks on your children - stop! They are doing far more harm than good on many levels. Find out why you should not comply with placing masks on your children regardless of the claims of uninformed teachers, administrators and so-called experts in this video - unmask your child!!!
Visit: https://www.unmaskyourchild.com/ for more info and help on this issue.
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https://www.deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Visit: https://www.unmaskyourchild.com/ for more info and help on this issue.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
https://www.deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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