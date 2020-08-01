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4 months from liberty to tyranny - without a fight
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15 views • August 01, 2020
In less than four months the masses accepted massive restrictions with NO BASIS in science or reality. Church, Mom"n'Pop, schools, untraceable cash ... all bad - big box corporate all good. Forced, medically useless vaccines along with controlled, monitered crypto currency will all be as readily accepted.
Video sample from Headlines With A Voice - which is currently moving from heavily censored You Tube to their future home: https://headlineswithavoice.com/
Video sample from Headlines With A Voice - which is currently moving from heavily censored You Tube to their future home: https://headlineswithavoice.com/
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