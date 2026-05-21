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1925 quote by Adolf Hitler about Israel, before Israel existed
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At a meeting of “The Institute for Historical Review”, an organization that questions the Holocaust, the man speaking ( David Irving ) says:

"... Mark... gave me a wonderful quotation from [Adolf Hitler's book] Mein Kampf [meaning 'My Struggle'], which I'm going to impart to you."

"I didn't believe it."

"I thought this is too good to be true."

"Back in 1924 when [Hitler's book] Mein Kampf was written, Adolf Hitler apparently wrote, because that, I mean, these are the words."

"I'm saying apparently because we don't know who actually wrote the words, but it's attributed to Adolf Hitler."

"He said, if the Jews should ever manage to create in Palestine this state of theirs called Israel, let me prophesy what will happen."

"They will not want to go there themselves, but they will stay in the host countries where they are committing their various crimes as long as they can possibly get away with it."

"And only then will they take refuge in that state [Israel] from which it will prove impossible to extradite them."

"So that was the sense of what he said, and I thought Adolf Hitler wrote this in 1924."

"He calls the state Israel."

"He describes what will happen and he gets it right."

"And I checked it and I put it on my website now, that's the English translation."

"I put the original German text [on my website] as well, and every time some fresh tycoon vanishes in one country and surfaces again in Israel, having thrown all the loot out of the window ahead of him."

"Then I always put a little link to this quotation from [Hitler]."

"I don't say it approvingly."

"I just say, well, a funny thing, yes, somebody else said this once, that this might well be what will happen."

__

Credit to this person on X who posted this video clip:

https://x.com/Pepe733745533/status/2056769959133671797

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Mirrored - Fat News

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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hitlerisraeldavid irvingmein kampfthe jewscriminal haven
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