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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-30-2021 A Day In The Park With Victoria's Tyrants
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40 views • May 30, 2021
Strength in Numbers is all we have left! The state will stop at nothing to stop us and they will use their order following state worshipping tyrants to stomp our throats if we don't comply!
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Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nQIHnAAclRRq/
Original video
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=179938210719573
https://mobile.twitter.com/G_P_L_M/status/1399035174927613966?s=09
http://medicine.news/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html#
Original documents:
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Departments-and-Agencies/DPH/dph/infectious_diseases/immunization/VAMS-Training-materials/pre-vaccination-screening-form-v20_021121.pdf
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DDS/COVID-19_2021/DPH_covidvaccine_ingredients_and_work_2_3_21.pdf
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Malaysia-declares-total-lockdown-to-stop-COVID-19-surge
Thumbnail Link:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/yDJUUCKqbu5W/nQIHnAAclRRq_640x360.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nQIHnAAclRRq/
Original video
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=179938210719573
https://mobile.twitter.com/G_P_L_M/status/1399035174927613966?s=09
http://medicine.news/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html#
Original documents:
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Departments-and-Agencies/DPH/dph/infectious_diseases/immunization/VAMS-Training-materials/pre-vaccination-screening-form-v20_021121.pdf
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DDS/COVID-19_2021/DPH_covidvaccine_ingredients_and_work_2_3_21.pdf
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Malaysia-declares-total-lockdown-to-stop-COVID-19-surge
Thumbnail Link:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/yDJUUCKqbu5W/nQIHnAAclRRq_640x360.jpg
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