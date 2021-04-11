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🔷BILL COOPER...The ORIGINAL WHISTLE BLOWER 🔊 Part TWO of Four 🔶UN-CUT🔶
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126 views • April 11, 2021
Tells how he was attacked for talking...so he shut up for 16 years, till one day he had a plan to expose everything by mailing documents to strangers revealing the shocking truth of what the people in control were planning. Talks about his book BEHOLD A PALE HORSE...a title he took from the 13th chapter of Revelation.
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