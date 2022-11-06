North Korea Launches Four Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Into Western Sea

Summary：11/05/2022 Sky News Australia: North Korea has fired four short range ballistic missiles into the Western Sea, according to South Korea’s military. The development may have been triggered by the United States aerial display of a supersonic B-1B bomber, which wrapped up an unprecedented joint Air Force drill with South Korea involving 240 war planes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.