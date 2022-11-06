North Korea Launches Four Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Into Western Sea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Summary：11/05/2022 Sky News Australia: North Korea has fired four short range ballistic missiles into the Western Sea, according to South Korea’s military. The development may have been triggered by the United States aerial display of a supersonic B-1B bomber, which wrapped up an unprecedented joint Air Force drill with South Korea involving 240 war planes.