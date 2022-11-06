Create New Account
North Korea Launches Four Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Into Western Sea
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 days ago |
Summary：11/05/2022 Sky News Australia: North Korea has fired four short range ballistic missiles into the Western Sea, according to South Korea’s military. The development may have been triggered by the United States aerial display of a supersonic B-1B bomber, which wrapped up an unprecedented joint Air Force drill with South Korea involving 240 war planes.

