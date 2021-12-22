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Dr Mattias Desmet MASS PSYCHOSIS, MASS HYPNOSIS!
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152 views • December 22, 2021
Σε πρόσφατη ομιλία του στην πόλη Τάμπα της Φλόριντα, ο Dr Robert W. Malone, παραθέτει σημαντικά σημεία από συζήτησή του με τον Δρ Mattias Desmet του πανεπιστημίου της Γάνδης σχετικά με το φαινόμενο της Μαζικής Ψύχωσης/Ύπνωσης που παρατηρείται σε μεγάλο μέρος της κοινωνίας, το οποίο αδυνατεί να ακολουθήσει τα επιστημονικά δεδομένα και παραμένει πιστό στο επίσημο αφήγημα και στην προπαγάνδα των ΜΜΕ...
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