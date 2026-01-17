BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Deep State programmed Americans to hate Iran - Scott Ritter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
162 views • 1 day ago

Deep state programmed Americans to hate Iran — Scott Ritter

💬 "We blame Iran for the bombing of the marine barracks in Beirut…  [we say] Iran was supporting the Shia insurgents in Iraq…  Now, we don't like to acknowledge that we had illegally invaded and occupied Iraq and the Iraqis had every right to defend themselves," former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter says.

US citizens are being brainwashed by the deep state which uses the same propaganda techniques as Joseph Goebbels, he adds.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
