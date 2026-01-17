Deep state programmed Americans to hate Iran — Scott Ritter

💬 "We blame Iran for the bombing of the marine barracks in Beirut… [we say] Iran was supporting the Shia insurgents in Iraq… Now, we don't like to acknowledge that we had illegally invaded and occupied Iraq and the Iraqis had every right to defend themselves," former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter says.

US citizens are being brainwashed by the deep state which uses the same propaganda techniques as Joseph Goebbels, he adds.