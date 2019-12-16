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Von VPNs, dunklen Vorzeichen und Internetzensur
Saria Delaney
Saria Delaney
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89 views • December 16, 2019
Seid vorsichtig mit euren Daten.

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
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https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney

_______
Quellen
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Hintergrundmusik:

Handel - Sarabande
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSAd3NpDi6Q

Ilker Yalçiner - Sensory Overload
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected

Reinhard Mey - Sei wachsam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UkmhtoXCPA

Bilder:

Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://9gag.com
https://www.hidemyass.com/de-de/what-is-vpn


Artikel/Websites/HowTos

Zensuranfragen, Länder
https://blog.twitter.com/official/en_us/a/2015/three-years-of-increased-transparency-and-counting.html

Zensur in China
https://news.bitcoin.com/chinese-internet-regulators-block-cryptocurrency-exchanges-social-media/
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/042915/why-facebook-banned-china.asp
http://startuplivingchina.com/list-websites-apps-blocked-china/

Internetzensur in China umgehen
https://www.comparitech.com/privacy-security-tools/blockedinchina/facebook/

Alexander Dobrindt rettet Titanic Account
https://www.br.de/nachrichten/alexander-dobrindt-rettet-titanic-account-100.html

Wikipedia - Hetze
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hetze

Youtuber Count Dankula who taught Nazi Salute faces jail for hate crime
http://www.newsweek.com/youtuber-count-dankula-who-taught-dog-nazi-salute-faces-jail-hate-crime-853470
https://www.dangerous.com/42628/guilty-verdict-count-dankula-braces-prison-sentence-grossly-offensive-joke/

Eigenes VPN einrichten
https://www.workshop-heimnetzwerk.de/vpn-einrichten.php

Set up the VPN on Bittorrent, Torrent and (P2P) client
https://www.ibvpn.com/billing/knowledgebase/75/Set-up-the-VPN-on-Bittorrent-Torrent-and-P2P-client-.html

China to block SD-Wan and VPN traffic
https://www.networkworld.com/article/3245795/sd-wan/china-to-block-sd-wan-and-vpn-traffic-by-jan-11.html
https://www.goldenfrog.com/blog/china-vpn-ban-looms-what-expect

Chinas Punktesystem
http://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/china-plant-mit-nationalem-punktesystem-die-totale-ueberwachung-15303648.html

Tracking Cookies
https://github.com/th-koeln/wba1-2015/wiki/Tracking-von-User-Interaction

Facebook Admits Data-Mining Firm Got Access To Millions Of Users' Personal Information
https://www.npr.org/2018/03/19/595018770/facebook-admits-data-mining-firm-got-access-to-millions-of-users-personal-inform
https://techcrunch.com/2018/03/27/facebook-data-misuse-scandal-affects-substantially-more-than-50m-claims-wylie/

How Facebook is using big data
https://www.simplilearn.com/how-facebook-is-using-big-data-article

Big Data
http://www.softselect.de/wissenspool/big-data

uMatrix
https://www.ghacks.net/2017/11/28/a-umatrix-guide-for-firefox/

No Script
https://noscript.net/

How to enable private browsing on any web browser
https://www.howtogeek.com/269265/how-to-enable-private-browsing-on-any-web-browser/

Tails
https://tails.boum.org/about/index.de.html

What is my IP?
https://whatismyipaddress.com/

VPN ohne Logfiles. Woran erkennt man VPN-Anbieter die keine Logs speichern?
https://vpn-anbieter-vergleich-test.de/vpn-ohne-logfiles/

Are free VPNs safe?
https://easyvpnrouter.com/are-free-vpns-safe-the-truth-about-so-called-free-vpn-providers/

Major IP Address Blocks For Germany
http://www.nirsoft.net/countryip/de.html

VPN - Basics
https://www.websecuritas.com/was-ist-vpn/
https://www.howtogeek.com/133680/htg-explains-what-is-a-vpn/

Vertrauenswürdige VPN-Anbieter
https://protonvpn.com/
https://nordvpn.com/
https://www.goldenfrog.com/de/vyprvpn
https://www.expressvpn.com


Bewegte Bilder:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuIcrG6L7pg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bdZ4maYjmU&list=PLbY6C4nTsEEMxVhltQ0oWA6HMAvSXcwB0&index=9
https://videos.pexels.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P8U4amqNhA&index=279&list=PL_UUBmTF7Q6Y7fAIaGxBwaoNi6Nrf20Mf
https://www.videvo.net/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6pZbilnI6k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eAzk2Y-P2A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6sSc1BXVfU
Poppy - Delete Your Facebook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_Jq38JKN3A
Keywords
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