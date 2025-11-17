Looking for a reliable way to turn grass, alfalfa, straw, or other forage materials into high-density pellets?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet the RICHI Grass Pellet Machine — your smart solution for producing clean, efficient, and profitable biomass pellets.
Designed for farmers, feed producers, and biomass fuel processors, this machine delivers:
✔ High-capacity pelletizing
✔ Stable performance and low energy consumption
✔ Uniform pellet size and excellent durability
✔ Custom configurations for different grasses and moisture levels
From small farms to large pellet plants, RICHI provides complete solutions — including shredding, drying, pelletizing, cooling, and packaging systems. With 30+ years of experience and customers in 140+ countries, we help you turn agricultural waste into valuable pellets with ease.
🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/grass-pellet-mill/
https://richipelletizer.com/10-12tph-forage-grass-pellet-production-line-in-usa/
📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867