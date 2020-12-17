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Abraham Lincoln Frees Slaves, Murdered for Sin-- Radical Left Still Wants him Cancelled
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37 views • December 17, 2020
As San Francisco Debates pulling Abraham Lincoln's name off of a school, for showing insufficient support of black peoples lives, while he freed the slaves and was murdered for his actions, it is important to note that the progressives continue to hammer and Chip away at our Sanity, freedom of speech, and civil rights.
While the name change might not seem like such a huge deal, the fact is that they will continue their "progressive" movement because it has no end, and the time to stop it in its tracks by the sane people is NOW.
#abelincoln #cancelLincoln #woke
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While the name change might not seem like such a huge deal, the fact is that they will continue their "progressive" movement because it has no end, and the time to stop it in its tracks by the sane people is NOW.
#abelincoln #cancelLincoln #woke
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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