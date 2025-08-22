American Dr. Mark Brauner: “I knew I was coming to a war - but nothing prepared me for this.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I knew I was coming to a war — but nothing prepared me for this.”
Dr. Mark Brauner, an American emergency physician volunteering in Gaza with RAHMA Worldwide, describes the horrific injuries, mass starvation, and genocide he’s witnessed. From people shot while waiting for food to patients piled on top of each other in overwhelmed hospitals.
Source @Real World News
