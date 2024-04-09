Blinken says Ukraine will join NATO. Elon Musk calls it a prelude to nuclear apocalypse.

Anthony Blinken promises Ukraine will join NATO, which would trigger direct war with Russia and likely a nuclear apocalypse | Ukraine attacks Russian-controlled nuclear plant | Republican Mike Turner tells CNN GOP hijacked by Russian propaganda | Trump to announce stance on abortion | Death to America chants at Michigan anti-Israel protest | Elon Musk defies Brazil Supreme Court censorship order | Trump dares judge in Alvin Bragg case to jail him over gag order | Jimmy Kimmel accidentally points out mass immigration is bad for nations | Container ship loses power in NY harbor | Pelosi calls for Biden to stop arming Israel | 100,000 Israelis gather to protest Netanyahu







