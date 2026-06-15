Finnish Foreign Minister is pushing her anti-Russian agenda again.

Again it was because of Ukraine's bad AD.

More:

As predicted, Ukrainian media and Western outlets are blaming Russia for the fire at the Pechersk Lavra. Here's what the evidence actually shows.



Aerial photographs published by Ukrainian media show no debris field around the cathedral — a telltale sign of a direct explosive impact. The roof burned. The walls and golden domes remain standing. That is not what a precision strike looks like. (added to a video thumbnail on a previous video)

Adding:

"Yesterday they sincerely despised it, today they sincerely mourn it." - Zelensky's former advisor Oleksiy Arestovich comments on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra fire:





"I love the traditional "patriotic" parade hypocrisy.



For three years they wiped their feet on the Lavra, today everyone is crying over the Lavra — as long as Moscow ends up looking "...bad"



Breathe, fellow citizens.



Moscow is already bad enough without that.



In general, this mechanics of ritual grief after every strike is curious.



The object exists not as reality, but as a function in a narrative.



While the narrative demanded "the Church is a tool of the Kremlin," the Lavra was the enemy.



The narrative switches to "Moscow is destroying" — the Lavra instantly becomes a sacred Ukrainian shrine, mourned by people who have never set foot in it.



This is not hypocrisy in the classical sense — hypocrisy implies conscious pretense.



This is, rather, narrative identity — in which a person sincerely experiences what the current storyline demands.



Yesterday they sincerely despised it, today they sincerely mourn it.



There is no contradiction, because the object was never an object — it was only a sign, and the subject was never a subject, only a presentation."