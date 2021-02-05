Derek Chauvin's trial, will have $35 million security plan, mostly peaceful protests, George Floyd

#DerekChauvin #GeorgeFloyd #Security #BLM #Antifa #Trail #Minneapolis #Police



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has highlighted a proposal for a $35million fund for extensive security plans around Derek Chauvin's trial for the death of George Floyd.



Officials are planning to bring in hundreds of officers from across the state and even the National Guard if violent protests erupt around the March 8 trail of Chauvin, 44. They are also considering building a perimeter wall around the city's courthouse and government administration building.



Authorities fear a repeat of the crime and disorder that spread through the city as protesters looted and rioted in the wake of Floyd's death.



Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he was caught on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 44 seconds, killing him on May 25, 2020.



'We know we can't predict every public safety challenge that may arise, but we can and must be prepared to protect Minnesotans' safety,' Walz tweeted on Wednesday.



'That's why our budget includes aid for local governments, from Centerville to St. Paul, for expenses that arise from extraordinary events.'



Walz said in a news conference on Wednesday that $35million State Aid for Emergencies account is needed for security plans that have been made for the trial months ago.



'This is an opportunity for Minnesota to put a face forward to the world to show that we can protect First Amendment rights and we can make sure that public safety is adhered to,' Walz said.



The security plan will likely involve the National Guard and hundreds of officers from agencies across the state, Axios reported.



Exact details of the security plan were not immediately clear, but there are also talks of building a perimeter around the Hennepin County Government Center.



Rural Republicans have since resisted against the governor's plans, claiming their communities shouldn't be forced to 'bail out' Minneapolis and St. Paul.



'We are not going to bail out Minneapolis city council after they have made cuts to the public safety budget,' said GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.



'Actions to defund the police have consequences.'



Gazelka, at a news conference on Thursday, added that 'too many communities did not get paid when they came to Minneapolis' aid throughout the summer.'



'That's wrong. Minneapolis needs to make sure that they take care of their bills,' he said.



Gazelka's spokeswoman said the city still owes other law enforcement agencies $137,000 for their assistance last summer.



Last June, the Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to replace the city's police department with a community-led public safety system.



Dozens of officers quit the force in protest at a $1million budget cut and promises from city leaders to scrap the entire department.



Minneapolis then had to scramble to draft in cops from outside the city's force to help fight a wave of violent crime.



The city council the voted to 'refund the police' authorizing $500,000 in funding for the police department to hire more cops to work through the end of 2020.