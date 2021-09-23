This is the one MELBOURNE PROTEST video they don't want you to see

SEEMOREROCKS - September 22, 2021



Yesterday’s protest outside CFMEU headquarters in Victoria marked a watershed moment for the union and the Labor Party.



Thousands of construction workers rallied outside the CFMEU base demanding to see union boss John Setka after failing to protect members from Labor’s mandatory vaccination order.



In an extraordinary move, the CFMEU released an official statement blaming the protest on a mob of far-right Nazis instead of acknowledging the anger of thousands of CFMEU construction workers.



The CFMEU turned the comment section off to prevent anyone questioning the accusations laid out in their media release, which ‘condemns far-right extremist violence.



In reality, video footage from the day shows the vast majority were outraged union members.



Starting from next week, any construction worker that has not begun the vaccination process will lose their job.



Furious, union members demanded to know what they paid their union fees for as Labor’s health orders threaten their livelihoods.



Setka repeatedly claimed he has never supported mandatory vaccination for union members.



Whether or not he supports it personally, the CFMEU, under Setka’s direction, has done nothing to stop Labor leader Daniel Andrews’ health orders from putting thousands of union members’ jobs at risk.



This verbal scuffle over mandatory vaccination resulted in the crowd chanting, “Dan Andrews’ bitch!” at Setka, drowning out his attempts to calm them.



The confrontation started badly, with Setka’s off-sider flipping an ‘up yours’ V-sign as he stepped out of the building to address the crowd.



Tensions escalated as Setka asked the crowd if they wanted him to shut the whole construction industry down, to which they replied, “Shut it down! Shut it down!”.



They then called Setka a ‘sell-out’ and ‘scabber’ for allowing other constructions workers to cross the picket line and take their jobs instead of standing up for the rights of all workers.



Getting nowhere, Setka turned his back on the crowd and retreated into the building. This sparked the furious workers to throw water bottles and attempt to follow him into the CFMEU headquarters. Union officials were shown on camera viciously beating members of the crowd with the megaphone before the doors closed.