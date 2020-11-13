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GREEN NEW MEAL: New McPlant & UK's Meat Tax - Corporations Push Fake Food
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164 views • November 13, 2020
Ice Age Farmer - 13 Nov 2020: The "Green New Meal" agenda is in full swing, as McDonald's new "McPlant" and Purina's insect-based dog food signal that multinational companies are using social engineering to push Fake Food to the masses -- and world governments are complicit, with the UK mulling a "Meat Carbon Tax" just as predicted by Soros' Food Chain Reaction Game. All of this was seen in predictive programming for decades, but is arriving now. Christian breaks it down!
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