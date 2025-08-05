BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Little Bit Of HEAVY – By Pacsteam
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

A Little Bit Of HEAVY – By Pacsteam

This is not just music. It’s a message. A warning. A reminder of how the world works when we stop paying attention: war, profit, manipulation – and a system where the rich get richer, while the poor… simply die.

But we can change that. We have to.

This upload includes a powerful short film about Iron Maiden – a band that doesn't just play heavy metal, but uses their music and lyrics to warn the people. Their songs are like mirrors of history: This has happened before – and it will happen again, unless we stay alert.

🔊 This is a dose of real HEAVY – with sound and meaning.

Take care of each other. Ask who profits from war. And most importantly: spread the message.

– Pacsteam

PLEASE SHARE

---

Keywords
musicremixsynthretrocubase
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy