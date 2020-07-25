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Juicing Raw Cannabis with Carl Loveday
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24 views • July 25, 2020
In this video, Dr. Group interviews Carl Loveday, a pioneer in the cannabis juicing industry.
Carl and Dr. Group will answer all of your questions regarding the benefits of juicing raw cannabis and why it is essential to incorporate this juicing practice into your health journey.
Benefits of juicing of raw cannabis include:
- helps with inflammation
- improves bone metabolism
- helps improve cell function
- reduce damage caused by free radicals
To help you with your health journey we encourage you to get a copy of Carls new book "Power of Juicing with Cannabis" today!
https://powerofjuicing.com
To watch the uncut full version click here: https://youtu.be/hc4G72WSku0.
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#cannabis
#vegan
#juice
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Carl and Dr. Group will answer all of your questions regarding the benefits of juicing raw cannabis and why it is essential to incorporate this juicing practice into your health journey.
Benefits of juicing of raw cannabis include:
- helps with inflammation
- improves bone metabolism
- helps improve cell function
- reduce damage caused by free radicals
To help you with your health journey we encourage you to get a copy of Carls new book "Power of Juicing with Cannabis" today!
https://powerofjuicing.com
To watch the uncut full version click here: https://youtu.be/hc4G72WSku0.
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
------
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#cannabis
#vegan
#juice
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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