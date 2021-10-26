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EXPOSED: FDA COMMITTEE MEMBERS DIRECTLY TIED TO PFIZER, PLAN TO "APPROVE" VAXX FOR KIDS
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EXPOSED: FDA Committee Members DIRECTLY Tied to Pfizer, Plan to "Approve" Vaxx for Kids https://rumble.com/vo9mmj-exposed-fda-committee-members-directly-tied-to-pfizer-plan-to-approve-vaxx-.html
Quote: "The FDA Committee members that plan to tell you to subject your kids to a shot that has proven to be dangerous, and in many cases deadly, didn't want you to know about their profitable ties to Pfizer. Well, Patrick Howley DOES want you to know! Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" Anti-Shedding Protocol: zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
EXPOSED: FDA Committee Members DIRECTLY Tied to Pfizer, Plan to "Approve" Vaxx for Kids https://rumble.com/vo9mmj-exposed-fda-committee-members-directly-tied-to-pfizer-plan-to-approve-vaxx-.html
Quote: "The FDA Committee members that plan to tell you to subject your kids to a shot that has proven to be dangerous, and in many cases deadly, didn't want you to know about their profitable ties to Pfizer. Well, Patrick Howley DOES want you to know! Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" Anti-Shedding Protocol: zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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