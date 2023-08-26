Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Rent is Theft" -- Accidental Landlord Parasite Douses the Commie Flames
channel image
Recharge Freedom
312 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

The socialist and communist who don't want to do any work or better themselves will tell you that Landlord suck, that they are parasites, that rent a theft.The truth is that most landlords barely squeaked out a profit if they aren't losing money on their property. Between the taxes, insurance, repairs, and terrible tenants, investing in real estate takes both skill and luck to make it profitable. And all the people that complain would completely fail if they did not up their skill level before beginning to manage a property.

#landlords #squatters #rent


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
antifainflationimmigration lawsquattersinvestmentsrentproperty taxeslandlordslandlordrentals theftbad rentersrenting propertyproperty managementaccidental landlordsrental lawsrental profit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket