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Anger or Action?
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62 views • February 02, 2021
Day two of No Greater Love is live! Anger is dominating our world right now. Division, hate and judgement is accompanying this anger. How will we ever unite if we don't learn to get anger in control and turning it into action?
John 15:13 is day two's reflection verse.
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John 15:13 is day two's reflection verse.
Website: https://lindsaymariegibson.com/ (FREE monthly newsletter bringing latest episodes, blogs and exclusive holistic mental and body healing tips)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorlinds...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdig67-anger-or-ac...
Gab: https://gab.com/authorlindsaygibson
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