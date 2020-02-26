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The 5G Trojan Horse (Documentary) (MIRRORED)
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404 views • February 26, 2020
The 5G Trojan Horse (Documentary) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Conscious Resistance at:-
https://youtu.be/xJ07BhcM5_4
The Conscious Resistance Network presents:
The 5G Trojan Horse
Researched, written, and narrated by Derrick Broze
Produced and edited by Jeremy Martin
Transcript and Sources: https://theconsciousresistance.com/trojanhorse/
Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: www.broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://www.subscribestar.com/derrick-broze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Support via crypto:
https://bitbacker.io/user/dbroze/#profile-panel
The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
https://www.minds.com/TheConsciousResistanceNetwork/
https://www.steemit.com/@dbroze
Discord channel: https://discord.gg/tQrNTYS
Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno2
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Conscious Resistance at:-
https://youtu.be/xJ07BhcM5_4
The Conscious Resistance Network presents:
The 5G Trojan Horse
Researched, written, and narrated by Derrick Broze
Produced and edited by Jeremy Martin
Transcript and Sources: https://theconsciousresistance.com/trojanhorse/
Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: www.broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://www.subscribestar.com/derrick-broze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Support via crypto:
https://bitbacker.io/user/dbroze/#profile-panel
The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
https://www.minds.com/TheConsciousResistanceNetwork/
https://www.steemit.com/@dbroze
Discord channel: https://discord.gg/tQrNTYS
Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno2
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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