PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S MOBILE ABORTION CLINIC ON THE ILLINOIS BORDER

First allow me to get two antithetical phrases out of the way.

1- Planned parenthood’s primary plan is to keep you from becoming a parent.

2- Abortion, as a reproductive right, effectively ends the reproductive process.

Also, saying that abortion is healthcare when it clearly isn’t healthy for the baby positions you as being selectively compassionate, which to say, your virtue is conditional and therefore not virtuous at all. There’s clearly no justification for the murdering of the innocent which is why the two main arguments advocates of this butchery offer are both deflections from the humanity that is the baby’s birthright. The deflection is as follows; abortion is the right of the mother because it’s her body, (this is said under the assertion that the baby’s body is of no consequence) and, “it’s just a clump of cells”, meaning, it isn’t a human yet so it’s okay to stop it from becoming a human. Both of these arguments are incorrect on a fundamental level, both morally and biologically. First, life starts at conception; the fact that the egg begins to change is proof of this. Second, if that change proceeds unimpeded, that little “clump of cells” will always become a unique never seen before human being, thus, the deliberate sabotage of this process is by definition “murder”. I can’t for the life of me figure out why, as a species, any of us could believe that fighting for the right to murder is a worthy cause that will add to the prosperity of our civilization while fighting for life somehow makes one radical and extreme.





https://www.theblaze.com/news/planned-parenthood-announces-mobile-clinic-that-will-meet-patients-at-the-illinois-border-to-provide-abortions-to-residents-of-neighboring-states





