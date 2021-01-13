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"MY FELLOW AMERICANS..." A MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP The Storm Is Upon Us... 1/13/2021
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270 views • January 13, 2021
Q's drop told us to when POTUS says, "MY FELLOW AMERICANS..." it means THE STORM IS UPON US. Hold onto your hats. The rollercoaster ride has just begun.
We will have some pretty big ups and downs. Stay strong no matter what. TRUST TRUMP'S PLAN
We will have some pretty big ups and downs. Stay strong no matter what. TRUST TRUMP'S PLAN
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