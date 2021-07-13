Steven Mosher: If the U.S. and Japan and Taiwan Stand Together, We Will Deter CCP’s Attempt to Take Taiwan by Force

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07/09/2021 Steven Mosher: Taiwan is geologically and psychologically close to Japan. Japan’s Defense Minister also expressed their willingness to defend Taiwan with the US. If the US and Japan and Taiwan stand together, we will deter CCP’s attempt to take Taiwan by force.