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DON'T BE A Q-TARD. IT'S TIME TO TACKLE REALITY...AND WIN!
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20 views • January 21, 2021
With the installation of our Dear Leader Joe Biden in the White House with all the flair, all the military presence, and all the public participation of a tin pot banana republic scenario, there are many conservatives who are feeling really down right about now, but none are more depressed and more confused than the Q crowd...
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_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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