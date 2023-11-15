Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
✨💦 Unveiled Membrane Cleaning Technique 💦✨
Surviving Hard Times
🌟 Michael Geitner a Ph.D. Student Researcher at Pennsylvania State University explains about the water treatment techniques in which one is Membrane Cleaning Technique which involves various methods. 💫

🎶 https://bit.ly/3YaxXka

🔄 Tangential Flow: Like windshield wipers for water membranes, sweeping away particles!

🚰 Fight Fouling: Pretreat water with UV, ozone, or a hint of chlorine. Prevention is key!

🌊 Keep it Clean: Clear membranes for top-notch performance.

🎧 Listen the full episode by clicking the link in the description! 💧

Keywords
water pollutionwater treatmentwater desalination

