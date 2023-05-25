Tom Renz | The Death of the Rule of Law in America

The elites can do whatever they want, meanwhile the guy from Arkansas that put his feet on Pelosi's desk at #J6 has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. Are you kidding me? The #BidenCrimeFamily has committed every crime they've been accused of yet Hunter isn't in jail, Biden isn't being impeached, literally nothing is happening. Meanwhile the poor guy from Arkansas who can't afford a legel defense team gets 4.5 years. The rule of law is dead in America, the #DOJ #FBI #CIA #DIA are all corrupt. #DefundTheGovernment #DebtCieling #RuleOfLaw #DeathOfJustice #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Justice

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





