Tom Renz | The Death of the Rule of Law in America

The elites can do whatever they want, meanwhile the guy from Arkansas that put his feet on Pelosi's desk at #J6 has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. Are you kidding me? The #BidenCrimeFamily has committed every crime they've been accused of yet Hunter isn't in jail, Biden isn't being impeached, literally nothing is happening. Meanwhile the poor guy from Arkansas who can't afford a legel defense team gets 4.5 years. The rule of law is dead in America, the #DOJ #FBI #CIA #DIA are all corrupt. #DefundTheGovernment #DebtCieling #RuleOfLaw #DeathOfJustice #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Justice
