God’s Prophetic Chain – Pastor Stephen Bohr - God-s Great Prophetic Chain

History is not composed of a series of disconnected and haphazard events. Rather, it is a carefully choreographed chain of events that were predicted millennia ago by God. In this series Pastor Bohr traces God’s great prophetic chain, link by link, from Ancient Babylon to the end of time. Special attention is dedicated to the end time conflict and the glorious deliverance of God’s faithful remnant. You will be amazed at the predictive precision of Bible prophecy and your faith in the Master of history will grow exponentially.









Worship is mentioned more times in the book of Revelation than any other book in the bible, it is key in understanding what the mark of the beast is (WORSHIP) and how to avoid taking it.





Revelation 13:12 And he exercises all the authority of the first beast in his presence, and causes the earth and those who dwell in it to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.





Revelation 13:15

He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed.