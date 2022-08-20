Hitler's Escape to Argentina - Eye Witnesses. Documents. The Don Angel Letter. Primary Research. Harry Cooper. SharkHunters.com

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Book Title: Hitler in Argentina: The Documented Truth of Hitler's Escape from Berlin.
"...By that time, Borman was the power behind the Reich." ~ Harry Cooper
2016 Full Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpoWRZS4X9w
The Mainstream Narrative is Contrived. "Today we are joined by Harry Cooper, who has investigated the Hitler suicide myth for decades with cutting-edge primary research, indicating that Hitler & his inner circle survived and re-settled in South-America, as disclosed in his 3 books...." ~ ForumBorealis.net