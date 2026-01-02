SPECIAL NEW YEARS MESSAGE: Putting off Procrastination!

Stefan Molyneux digs into procrastination, tracing it back to childhood and the way it creates a master-slave setup in how people see their own freedom. He points out that resentment builds up from tasks forced on someone early on, leading to a habit of pushing back against anything that feels like an order. Molyneux stresses seeing choices for what they are and viewing those tasks as chances instead of duties. When he talks about owning up to one's own wants, it helps people take back control, changing how they handle what needs doing and easing the drag of putting things off.





Remastered from https://fdrpodcasts.com/966/procrastination





