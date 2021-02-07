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Which narrative are we to believe? There are so many different narratives in the world right now my head is spinning! I cover the Covid narrative. The main stream media has been reporting on two different narratives and I just wish they would get their story straight! I cover the troops in DC narrative. Why are they still there? I also cover which narrative we should each follow for ourselves and what the best investment is right now for if/when SHTF.
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