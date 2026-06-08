Childhood Gender Meddling

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Once again, I’m compelled to confront one of the most controversial and emotionally charged issues in modern medicine, education, politics, and culture. It's a thorny subject that politicians carefully avoid, media organisations tiptoe around, and ordinary Australians feel uncomfortable discussing in public. The question is simple. Can children truly consent to life-altering medical interventions that disaffects their fertility, sexual development, and physical health for the rest of their lives? Across Europe, North America, New Zealand and increasingly Australia, that question is forcing governments, doctors, parents and citizens to re-examine assumptions that only a few years ago were misleadingly treated as settled science. What we're witnessing is not merely a debate about medicine. It’s a debate about childhood itself, about identity, evidence, ethics, parental rights, informed consent, medical malpractice, and confronting the unacceptable fact that vulnerable young people are being irreparably damaged, not helped, but ruinously damaged for life.