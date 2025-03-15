BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If you still believe in the Red V Blue paradigm, that's the first wall of deception you must climb over.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
350 views • 1 month ago

So, Donald Trump tried to kick Thomas Massie out of the Republican Party for telling the truth about the communist lockdowns and the CARES Act – yet won't go too hard at Gavin Newsom because he was "nice" to him.

We all know Gavin Newsom's role is to create animosity amongst Californians and you can bet "Mr. Nice Guy" is doing a fantastic job.

If you still believe in the Red V Blue paradigm, that's the first wall of deception you must climb over. The second is thinking Donald Trump is any different than the rest of the sock puppets on the world's stage. None of these people have your best interest in mind.

It's ONE BIG CLUB ladies and gentlemen, be glad you're not in it.


Source @Retards Of TikTok


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
matrixblueredparadigm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy